Whadaya Say Now

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Elizabeth Sotallaro's avatar
Elizabeth Sotallaro
1d

It's SJR15 that allows economic development *districts* to spend tax dollars on private business/industrial development within a structure that exempts those districts from normal taxation and constitutional limits on public debt and bond financing. In the 2025 legislative session Dismang also introduced SB647 as enabling legislation with those details contingent on SJR15 approval, however that bill died in committee.

Act 9 just gave cities and counties a way to fund economic development. Then, interestingly, Act 576 set up a structure (the "authority") that put more teeth into economic development activities. For example, Act 576 brought in eminent domain and the ability for local governmental entities to band together (consolidate power). The Act 576 "authority" has broader scope (including transportation infrastructure) plus does not require public votes on new bonds and financial obligations. Act 9 and Act 576 stand independently, as does SJR15, the ARLeg's proposed constitutional amendment for this November's ballot.

BUT -- taken together, these laws absolutely consolidate governmental power and further remove decision-making from the hands of the people affected. VOTE NO in November!

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
2d

Legislation must be passed to establish the working details of how the districts will be set up and operate. The devil is in the details. Why were those details not included in the amendment?

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