Whadaya Say Now? Our Republican-majority General Assembly set up for SJR15 — the proposed economic development constitutional amendment coming up on our November ballot — back last year.

Lawmakers first put in place what could be called a legislative backbone, SB 361/Act 576, during the regular 2025 General Assembly — legislation that itself radically expanded on city and county economic development powers.

Just days later, the Legislature doubled-down to pass SJR15 that, if voters agree, will permanently enshrine into our state Constitution an even more radical economic-development tax-and-bond district regime controlled by the Legislature.

Need I remind you how difficult it is to change a state law? Changing a constitutional amendment?? Dang nigh impossible!

Basics First

Act 9 of 1960, the Municipalities and Counties Industrial Development Revenue Bond Law, authorized city and county governments to issue bonds to finance private industrial projects.

Under Act 9 cities and counties can own, acquire, construct, improve, operate, lease, sell, or otherwise deal with industrial land, buildings, and facilities. They can issue revenue bonds and loan or otherwise use bond proceeds to finance qualifying projects.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission says Act 9 allows cities and counties to issue bonds to benefit private companies, with repayment generally coming from project income rather than the city or county’s general funds.

Act 576 of 2025

Act 9 in 1960 created a financing mechanism for city and county economic development activities.

Act 576 defined a separate, board-governed public benefit corporation/political subdivision of the state to be created by single or combinations of participating local governments, complete with corporate powers, property powers, bonding powers, rail powers, and eminent-domain power — the industrial development authority.

Act 576 broadened the economic development toolbox by covering projects such as commerce and industrial parks, research and technology facilities, job training facilities, air cargo operations, military-use depots, rail lines, rail transload operations, and short-line railroads.

Eminent domain

SB361 / Act 576, the Industrial Development Authorities Expansion Act, allows the cross-boundary industrial development authority to acquire property, including rights-of-way, by gift, purchase, negotiation or condemnation (but may not condemn a regulated public utility plant or utility distribution system for operation by the authority).

Financing

Act 576 did not alter or replace Act 9’s financing mechanism for cities and counties, but instead created a parallel structure allowing for an industrial development authority that can own, develop, operate, lease, or sell projects and issue its own bonds for up to 35 years upon its own authorization.

Importantly, Act 576 says these bonds are obligations only of the industrial development authority and do not pledge the faith and credit of the state, municipality, county, or other political subdivision.

Act 576 says the industrial development authority can contract with cities and counties to receive revenue from bonds issued by the local government entity. The Act allows the authority to negotiate agreements with businesses to accept payments in lieu of property taxes, just like typical Act 9 economic development projects involving property tax exemption and PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes) arrangements.

Bond proceeds and other revenues of the authority can be combined with local public money, project revenues, and private-company agreements.

Who controls?

Act 576 says the industrial development authority can issue its own bonds via board resolution without a separate approval from each participating local government. Specifically, Act 576 says a participating local government “need not authorize or approve” the authority’s issuing of bonds or exercising its other statutory powers, meaning individual local approval is not required.

The authority’s board, made up of representatives from each involved governmental entity, has broad powers. It can

use funds from public or private sources so long as the use fits the authority’s purposes.

directly cooperate with Arkansas state agencies, local governments, political subdivisions, other states, federal agencies, and similar entities.

act as agent for the United States, Arkansas, or political subdivisions for matters related to its purposes.

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