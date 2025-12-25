Is it true about that song? Is it authentic? Or, is it fake news, “just a conspiracy theory”?

Some Catholic scholars say the “12 Days of Christmas” song has hidden meanings, providing today’s enduring example of how the Church was forced to use code to disguise its teachings. But historians and others say this idea is just bunk.

In sixteenth century England, you could be drawn and quartered if found to be teaching the precepts of the Catholic faith. So, as the theory goes, the Church went underground to hide the important, illegal teachings in a silly-sounding Christmas song.

Look online — where you find all sorts of “dependable” information about conspiracy theories, don’t you know? — and you’ll see the back-and-forth; some folks believe while others say not.

I believe that it’s a very lovely interpretation of a really cool Christmas song that informs and reminds us of keeping our faith at the forefront during this season. I believe the song is described this way:

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... a partridge in a pear tree.

The partridge in a pear tree represents Jesus, the Son of God, whose birthday we celebrate on the first day of Christmas. Christ is symbolically presented as a mother partridge, the only bird that will die to protect its young.

On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... two turtledoves.

These twin birds represent the Old and New Testaments. So in this gift, the singer finds the complete story of Judeo-Christian faith and God’s plan for the world. The doves are the biblical roadmap available to everyone.

On the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... three French hens.

These birds represent faith, hope, and love. This gift hearkens back to 1 Corinthians 13, the love chapter written by the apostle Paul.

On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... four calling birds.

One of the easiest pieces to figure out, these are the four Gospels — Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.

On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... five gold rings.

The gift of the rings represents the first five books of the Old Testament (also known as the Torah or the Pentateuch).

On the sixth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... six geese a-laying.

These lyrics can be traced back to the first story found in the Bible. Each egg is a day in creation as the world was “hatched” or formed by God.

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me... seven swans a-swimming.

Describes the seven spiritual gifts of the Holy Spirit: prophecy, ministry, teaching, exhortation, giving, leading, and compassion. Swans are beautiful, graceful creatures so seem to perfectly represent spiritual gifts.

On the eighth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... eight maids a-milking.

As Christ came to save even the lowest of the low, this gift represents the ones who would receive his word and accept his grace. Being a milkmaid was about the lowest job in 16th century England during this period so the point is that Jesus cares as much about servants as he did about royals. The eight who were blessed included the poor in spirit, those who mourn, the meek, those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, the merciful, the pure in heart, the peacemakers, and those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake.

On the ninth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... nine ladies dancing.

Describes the 9 gifts/fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

On the tenth day of Christmas my true love gave to me... ten lords a-leaping.

Represents the Ten Commandments: lords were judges and in charge of the law.

On the eleventh day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... eleven pipers piping.

Describes the 11 faithful disciples who carried out the gospel message after Judas betrayed Jesus.

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me... twelve drummers drumming.

Represents the twelve points of doctrine in the Apostles’ Creed:

“I believe in God, the Father almighty, creator of heaven and earth. I believe in Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord. He was conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit and born of the Virgin Mary. He suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into hell. On the third day he rose again. He ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the Father. He will come again to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy catholic Church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting.”

Gloria in Excelsis Deo!

Merry Christmas!