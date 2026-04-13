One of three former teachers who provided patron feedback at the March 10 Conway School Board meeting, Kathy Dolan spoke for a diverse group of “concerned citizens” as she questioned Conway School’s publicly reported 41% literacy rate for third-graders, and correctly concluded that the problem “affects not only their academic progress, but future economic and civic health of our community.”

During the public comment period Dolan asked the School Board for more public transparency and reporting about what the District is doing to address the issue, including measurable progress since the Reading Specialist was hired this school year, remedial reading programs, and whether the District has pursued any additional grant funding for literacy efforts.

Volunteer Program Aborted

Dolan was one of several Conway Public School patrons who chose to help support students who needed better reading skills; they volunteered as part of a very short-lived “reading program” that School Board member Linda Hargis founded in the 2022-2023 school year and ran again at Theodore Jones Elementary during the 2024-2025 school year. Before the 2025-2026 school year began, Conway Schools required the adult volunteers to pay for background checks to allow them to return into the classrooms — but Conway Schools never restarted the program and never refunded any payments they made.

(This literacy question/concern is just part of the ongoing turmoil at Conway Schools, as the Conway School Board has flip-flopped between a more liberal majority and a brief period of a more conservative majority over the last several years — whipsawing that only served as fodder as other fraudulent actions led to the removal of former Superintendent Jeff Collum for $461,000 on a 4-3 vote in 2025. The School Board promoted deputy Superintendent Jason Black to interim Superintendent in July 2025; he was appointed Superintendent of Conway Public Schools in December, 2025.)

Asking for Public Transparency

Referring to the aborted reading program and a handout she distributed to Board members, Dolan questioned the Board why the public “has not been informed of any measurable progress, established benchmarks, or specific programs designed to remediate this deficit” since the Board hiring Reading Specialist Dr. Kathi Sweere.

Dolan highlighted the value of community involvement in Conway Schools, specifically mentioning “a substantial number of retirees, educators, and community members who are both capable and willing to volunteer their time as literacy tutors or reading mentors.” She also asked if the District plans to develop such a volunteer-based literacy curriculum, what form it would take, and when participant training might begin.

Dolan distributed these questions to School Board members.

She finished by asking

How may we as concerned citizens best support your efforts to improve reading proficiency? And when can we begin collaborating? Our children deserve our collective, diligent focus on this essential priority.

Dolan also thanked the school board for leadership and dedication to Conway Public Schools, while specifically acknowledging “the valuable input of Linda Hargis, who has provided important background information” that allowed school patrons to ask school board members “key questions” about literacy.

Hargis Responds

When Dolan’s three-minute speaking time was over, Hargis can be heard asking Board President Sheila Franklin for an update from Sweere, who did share information about her work after the public comment period was over.

Sweere said multiple initiatives are underway to improve literacy outcomes and that the District has implemented remedial reading programs and trained teachers in “new literacy strategies.” Grants are helping to fund teacher training and reading programs, she said.

Additionally, a pilot volunteer reading program has been started at Ida Burns Elementary, where trained volunteers assist teachers in classrooms, Sweere reported, adding that overall progress will be measured when end-of-year testing is completed.

Board President Hits Back

Sheila Franklin, Board President, responded defensively to the public comments on March 10, switching the topic to the “amazing things” at Conway schools and dismissing the patrons’ criticisms as well as concerning questions Hargis has continued to ask.

Franklin seemingly criticized Dolan directly as Dolan silently shook her head negatively during Franklin’s comments. Franklin said

… we are here for the business … and you can shake your head out there in the audience if you want to, but if you don’t want to come to this board meeting and listen to the business and what we’re doing in this district, and what we’re doing for our students and what we’re doing for our educators, and how we are moving forward in a lot of different areas. We are moving forward. Some people are pulling their strings to find negative stuff and keep us in the past, and we’re moving forward, and that’s what we’re about to do right now, move forward on our agenda.

Dolan’s comments from the March 10 School Board meeting (from Conway Schools YouTube channel):