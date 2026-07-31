Whadaya Say Now

Whadaya Say Now

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
1d

To allow citizen input to their government and to protect our constitution, we need a good amendment setting good and reasonable standards for petitioners, while raising the threshold for passage to 60%. We now have a better opportunity to make some good corrections across the board.

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1 reply by Elizabeth Sotallaro
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Elizabeth Sotallaro
1d

"When you're spending Someone Else's money...."

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