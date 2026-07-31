They tried — but the Secretary of State’s office says they didn’t make it.

Despite submitting 108,837 signatures “from all 75 counties” back on July 3, it doesn’t look like Protect AR Rights will put its Ballot Measure Rights constitutional amendment on our November ballot after all.

Why not? Not a single signature qualifies as valid. The state’s verification process for the 20,000 some-odd petition pages that Protect AR Rights submitted revealed significant and numerous problems with the gathered signatures.

Primarily, all the submissions are invalid from the get-go, as Secretary of State Cole Jester’s letter to the group explains:

87 of the signature pages submitted were captioned incorrectly as “The Educational Rights Amendment of 2026,” rather than “The Arkansas Ballot Measure Rights Amendment,” which was the title approved by the attorney general. The remaining 19,924 pages were captioned “The Ballot Measure Rights Amendment of 2026,” rather than using the exact title approved by the attorney general.

As a result, Jester’s review shows that Protect AR Rights “submitted zero countable signatures.”

Too many other errors

Even if the petition sheets were valid, the number of approved signatures didn’t even reach the required minimum (75% of 90,704) that would have allowed the group’s paid canvassers an additional 30 days to obtain enough approved signatures to make the ballot.

Jester’s letter (below) shows that

Two thousand seven hundred and seventy-nine (2,779) signatures were from individuals whose names were on the petition more than one time, whether due to them illegally signing multiple times or due to forgery. Fifteen times a notary appears to have notarized a canvasser’s blank signature line. Most troubling, in 504 occurrences someone appears to have forged another’s information or signature.

Additionally, Jester’s review showed

at least 2,453 pages containing “notary or canvasser defects,” such as pages being notarized without the canvasser signing his or her name. … numerous examples of duplicate or forged signatures – the latter often being people who signed petitions on behalf of their family members, something not permitted under state law.

The identical signature appeared more than once 2,779 times and the review found another 504 forged signatures or information.

Arkansas Public Policy Panel objects; “minor” problems “expected”

The Arkansas Public Policy Panel played a major role in two of the unsuccessful efforts by progressive coalitions that sought to put constitutional amendments on this year’s November ballot. (Maybe that’s how that batch of failed Educational Rights Amendment signatures got mixed in?) Spox / Executive Director Bill Kopsky says

some of the problems identified by the secretary of state’s office were minor and expected in a petition effort that collected more than 108,000 signatures.

… Just a minor point that submitted petitions/signatures do not follow the law, I suppose, but I digress.

Kopsky said submitting Educational Rights Amendment petitions is just “a clerical error” the Secretary of State’s review should have identified. (Didn’t they do just that via Jester’s letter?)

On the incorrectly titled petitions, Kopsky also says Jester’s office “approved those petitions for circulation last year without raising concerns,” so rejecting those signatures is wrong.

August 20 ballot deadline

Kopsky noted the August 20 deadline to send the statewide ballot to county election officials is quickly approaching, and said Protect AR Rights is mulling a possible appeal with its attorneys. (Of course!)

Ongoing federal lawsuit

Remember that Protect AR Rights is part of a much larger Left-leaning plaintiff group** pursuing the ongoing federal lawsuit before Fayetteville’s U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks (Western District of Arkansas) that in part challenges the five-bill “election integrity” legislative suite sponsored by Senator Kim Hammer in 2025 that they say makes the Arkansas referendum process essentially unworkable.

Ruling is imminent

Last November Brooks had allowed the signature gatherers a reprieve from some of Hammer’s new referendum laws and Brooks says he’ll rule on those laws’ constitutionality in September after hearing final testimony in that lawsuit just this past week.

Bought and paid for ?

You could also see this as a somewhat cautionary tale. Don’t forget that Protect AR Rights received more than $933,000 from the National Education Association that it used to pay canvassers to gather petition signatures. The group’s roughly 500 volunteers collected only 32% (35,000) of those 108,8837 signatures they submitted.

New signature tactic ?

Under Arkansas law, a single invalid signature disqualifies the entire petition page, so … who decided to collect only 5 or 6 signatures on each one of those 20,000 submitted petition pages? Will this become the new petition signature-gathering strategy? (Why not put just ONE signature per page, then?)

Whadaya say now about “direct democracy”? Protect AR Rights and its Left-leaning coalition partners are clearly promoting not a grassroots campaign but instead just a bought-and-paid-for effort to manipulate our Constitution.



** Original federal lawsuit plaintiffs include progressive organizations the League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Save AR Democracy plus individuals Bonnie Heather Miller and Danielle Quesnell. Judge Brooks added Left-leaning plaintiffs Protect AR Rights, For AR Kids, Arkansas Appleseed Legal Justice Center, the Arkansas NAACP, Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, the Arkansas Education Association, Citizens First Congress, and For AR People.



Other progressive groups publicly opposing Senator Kim Hammer’s 2025 citizen referendum/initiative laws include the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, Arkansas Abortion Support Network, Arkansas Civic Action Network, Arkansans for Patient Access, Indivisible Little Rock & Central Arkansas, Progressive Arkansas Women PAC (PAWPAC), Saline County Women, Stand Up Arkansas, Vortex PAC, and the Western Arkansas Transparency in Government Group, along with grassroots organizations CAPES, Central Arkansas Democrat Socialists of America (DSA), Gravel and Grit, and Shadowbox Productions.

Secretary of State Cole Jester's Letter Rejecting Ballot Measure Rights Amendment Signatures 3.36MB ∙ PDF file Download The letter includes 15 pages of example problems with the submitted petition signatures. Download

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